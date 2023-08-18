Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm & sunny weekend on tap

It's hard to complain with this forecast for the upcoming weekend.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Friday! We’re giving you the First Alert to a typical weekend forecast for August with plenty of sunshine and a few isolated showers.

TODAY

Thankfully, we have no rain in the forecast for today! Drier air aloft will keep things quiet on radar. After a comfortable morning, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s area-wide, providing for a warm end to the work week. The heat index will reach the middle to upper 90s today for those who plan to be outside.

Plenty of sunshine today with warm weather! Highs will reach the 90s today.
If you plan to head to the beach today, heads up! A high rip current risk is in effect for today, so a dangerous surf is expected. If you need to cool off, please be careful when getting into the water. A light walk into the ocean will be tough today with waves up to 5 feet just offshore.

Be careful if you are headed out to the beach! A high rip current risk is out for today.
THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast looks seasonable for August. Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s for the Grand Strand and lower 90s for inland areas. The heat index will remain in the middle and upper 90s through the weekend. A stray storm or two is possible both afternoons but most areas should remain dry for those weekend plans. We’ll keep the rain chances at 20%.

It's seasonable for August with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead, model data continues to support the idea of another surge of warmth arriving next week. The latest temperature outlook from NOAA also supports this scenario with a high likelihood of temperatures above normal - meaning afternoon temperatures likely climbing into the middle 90s at times. The worst of the heat looks to arrive Monday through Wednesday. Of course, we will keep an eye on this over the weekend. For now, enjoy your weekend.

The worst of the heat will remain to our west next week but we warm up still. The middle 90s...
