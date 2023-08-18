FIRST ALERT: A busy stretch in the tropics, four areas of interest to watch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The lid is off in the Atlantic. We have a busy stretch of tropical updates coming your way with four areas of interest in the Atlantic.

North Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at about 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic. By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected. The chance of development is at 0% over the next two days and 70% over the next week.

Three areas in the main development region. Two of which could become a tropical depression in the next couple of days. (WMBF)

Central Tropical Atlantic

An elongated trough of low pressure located more than 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for further development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. Thereafter, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for any further development. The chance of development is at 40% over the next two days and 40% over the next week.

We continue to watch the two highest chances of development over the next couple of days where a tropical depression could develop. (WMBF)

East of the Lesser Antilles

Another area of low pressure could form in a day or so from an elongated trough of low pressure located several hundred miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and into early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Lesser Antilles and into the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The chance of development is at 10% over the next two days and 30% over the next week.

Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather located just north of Hispaniola is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, where a broad area of low pressure could form. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. The chance of development is at 0% over the next two days and 30% over the next week. This could bring some much-needed rainfall to Texas by next week.

Showers and thunderstorms near the Caribbean will push into the Gulf next week and could become something. Right now, it's a 30% chance of development. (WMBF)

Remember, there is no threat to the Carolinas at this time. As things evolve over the weekend, make sure you keep that First Alert Weather App nearby. We’ll send you updates on the tropics as needed.

