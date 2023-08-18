Submit a Tip
‘Every story has an end’: Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure

Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach announced it will be closing after more than a decade in business.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach staple announced it will be closing its doors.

Mr. Fish restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it has made the tough decision to close.

The owners posted a speech he made to the crew at the restaurant about the decision to shut down.

They talk about Mr. Fish starting off as a catering business in 2007 out of a home kitchen, which then grew from a food truck to a smaller site at a strip mall to the current location along North Kings Highway.

“We went from 85 seats to 300 seats,” owners Ted and Sheina Hammerman said. “We still had the mentality of that small mom and pop restaurant but now we were in the big leagues and we were scurrying to mentally catch up to the new level of popularity we had achieved.”

The speech talks about some of the restaurant’s greatest achievements such as being featured in Southern Living magazine to winning local awards.

But they also discussed the hardships the restaurant has faced over the years such as the 100-year flood, Hurricane Matthew and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Myrtle Beach’s growth and more restaurant competition coming to the area.

While a specific reason has not been given for the closure, the owners said they knew it was time to call it quits.

“This ride is far from over and it certainly is not what some may call a failure. It’s just that every story has an end and we are rounding the corner of our end,” the Hammermans wrote.

The tentative closing date for Mr. Fish is September 17.

The Seafood Market will remain open.

