Driver killed in Marion County crash, highway patrol says

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Marion County on Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

LCpl. Lena Butler said the wreck happened just before 2:45 p.m. just outside rains.

Butler said a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading north on Highway 501 when it ran off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and a tree.

