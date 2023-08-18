Discover the Art at the Carolinas at the Myrtle Beach’s Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum strives to be one of the finest visual arts museums in the Carolinas.

With 11 galleries that change throughout the year, Myrtle Beach’s only art museum offers exhibitions featuring paintings, textiles, sculpture, photography, video, ceramics, assemblage, collage and more.

A visit to the Art Museum’s exhibitions can be enhanced by its lively programming, including artist receptions, tours, lectures, workshops and classes for both adults and children.



