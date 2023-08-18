Submit a Tip
Dillon Co. deputies searching for two suspects accused of stealing tools, weapons

Johnathan Lovette and Caitlin Roberts
Johnathan Lovette and Caitlin Roberts(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Dillon County are searching for two people accused of stealing a variety of items including weapons, electronics and power tools earlier this week.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Caitlin Roberts and Johnathan Lovette have active warrants for their arrests for burglary. Roberts and Lovette are accused in connection to a burglary from Aug. 14

During the burglary, they allegedly stole at least a 6-foot ladder, a 3-foot ladder, a 65-inch Toshiba Television, a Remington 270 rifle with a scope, A Marlin .22 rifle, a Hart battery-operated saw, a Hart impact wrench, a stream light flashlight and a Bauer grinder.

Deputies said if either suspect has attempted to sell any of the stolen items to anyone, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

“If you have purchased anything, we ask you to contact us so we can get the items back to the rightful owner and ensure the firearms are secured with their rightful owner,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO at 843-774-1432, Dillon County Dispatch non-emergency at 843-841-3707, or through our Facebook page.  You may also submit tips through Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

