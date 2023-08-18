Deputies searching for missing, vulnerable man in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing and vulnerable 77-year-old.

Kenneth Jones was last seen at the Park Inn motel on West Lucas Street in Florence. His family says Jones has advanced dementia.

Deputies describe Jones as 5′7,” weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and a gray beard. He also has a bald spot on the left side of his head with a large scar and a moose tattoo on the upper left arm.

He was last wearing tan-colored short pants and an unknown-colored shirt.

Jones may be driving a grey 2019 Dodge Caravan bearing S.C. license tag TXE 899 with a magnet on the back hatch that states, “Love your world.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80174.

