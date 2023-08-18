Deputies: N.C. double murder suspect arrested while out on bond

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspected killer is back behind bars after being arrested while out on bond.

Walter Locklear, 33, charges include possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and obtaining property by false pretense.

Deputies said while conducting a Thursday traffic stop, they found marijuana, paraphernalia and a firearm in Locklear’s vehicle. Locklear was pulled over in the Parkton Tobermory Road area of Parkton, according to authorities.

At the time of this arrest, Locklear was out on bond after being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Ardell Bullard and 9-year-old Dakota Bullard.

Ardell’s body was found on a dirt road in Maxton. Dakota’s body was found several hours later inside a burned truck in Maxton.

In that case, Locklear was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and burning of personal property

Locklear is currently booked without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center for his current charges.

