Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting outside Williamsburg Co. club

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies arrested a Myrtle Beach man in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Kingstree area club.

Deangelo Davon Alston, 35, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the roadway in front of Buster Graham’s Club on Cypress Avenue on Aug. 9.

Deputies said they located a victim, later identified as 33-year-old Chadrick McKnight, beside a home on Cypress Avenue.

First responders tried to render aid to McKnight but he had succumbed to his injuries.

Alston was taken into custody Thursday by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

He was being held in the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

