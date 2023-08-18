City of Georgetown to update short-term rental regulations

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The city of Georgetown is looking to better regulate short-term rentals within the city, and during a special city council meeting Thursday they began discussions for those plans.

Currently, the way the ordinance is written there should be no short-term rentals operating within residential areas in the city of Georgetown because it prohibits business activity in those zones.

The ordinance was last updated in 2017 before short-term rental companies like Airbnb and VRBO became popular.

The city was made aware of several property developers purchasing homes within residential communities and turning them into short-term rentals.

While city leaders said they’re not against this type of development, they do want to make sure the right regulations are in place.

The fear long term homeowners could end up getting surrounded by rental properties in a residential neighborhood if the right rules aren’t written out by the city.

“We are a city that wants to welcome in the short-term rentals but we don’t have any regulations or guidelines so we certainly need to clean up what we’re dealing with,” said Mayor Carol Jayroe.

Unlike the Grand Strand where most vacationers stay at high-rise hotels and condo complexes, Georgetown city leaders said they do want to welcome in these short-term rental owners and give new options for those visiting Georgetown.

However, they also want to make sure they’re not taking away business opportunities for other types of short-term rentals like bed and breakfasts.

“If a homeowner wants to rent out of space in their house where they’re living there’s no issue there, but our focus now is are we going to allow the short-term rentals, where are we going to allow them and could we possibly cap the number,” said Councilman Jim Clements.

The city’s zoning department has been asked to present options to address short-term rentals to the city council at their next meeting.

Mayor Jayroe hopes to have a new short-term ordinance in place as soon as possible or at least by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.