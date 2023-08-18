Submit a Tip
Beanie Babies introduces ‘Aloha Bear’ to benefit Hawaii wildfire victims

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.
Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The maker of Beanie Babies has introduced a new, limited-edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

The bear, named Aloha, is gold with a rainbow ribbon and has the words “Maui Strong” on its chest.

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” Warner said in a press release. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.”

Beanie Babies come with birthdays and poems. Aloha’s birthday is Aug. 8, the day wildfires took off in Maui.

Its poem says, “Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong.”

