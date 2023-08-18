Back-to-school Bash provides hundreds of kids with free supplies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two Grand Strand sisters are making sure kids are not starting the school year empty-handed with their 5th annual Back-to-School Bash.

Dana Painter and Becky Robertson collect and receive school supplies year-round for the event giving away hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies.

They get what is needed based on the Horry County Schools supply list.

This year, the pair went out of their way to collect more than 500 clear backpacks to give away to those who attend the schools that require them.

Painter said they realized how expensive school supplies are and want to do anything they can to help the community.

“Most of the folks in this area are working families,” Painter said. “You know, $50-$75 a kid to get school supplies, not including clothes, that can rack up there pretty quick.”

Robertson said this year, they are expecting around 500 to 1,000 people to come out to the Back-to-School Bash.

They are also expecting 35-40 vendors who will give away free samples, school supplies, food and other items.

Robertson said there’s nothing better than seeing everyone come together and making sure kids have what they need.

“For me, it’s like Christmas morning,” Robertson said. “I love to see the smiles on the parents’ and kids’ faces. Just knowing that they’re gonna go back to school, be just like everyone else, have the supplies that they need and they’re not gonna be without.”

Every parent must have a kid with them to get school supplies.

The Back-to-School Bash kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at 1908 Hwy. 15., which is next to the Patrick Mobile Home Park in Myrtle Beach.

