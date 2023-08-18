Submit a Tip
Authorities charge student after threat made at Georgetown County middle school

School with police lights
School with police lights(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is praising a middle school student for alerting leaders to a possible threat.

The sheriff’s office said the Waccamaw Middle School student heard another student claim he had a gun and immediately alerted school officials.

The school resource officer and school administrators detained the student and searched him for weapons.

Investigators said no weapons were found, but the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigative division followed up and made the decision to charge the student with making threats.

The school operated under normal conditions. No students or teachers were in danger at any time.

