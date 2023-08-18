Authorities charge student after threat made at Georgetown County middle school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is praising a middle school student for alerting leaders to a possible threat.

The sheriff’s office said the Waccamaw Middle School student heard another student claim he had a gun and immediately alerted school officials.

The school resource officer and school administrators detained the student and searched him for weapons.

Investigators said no weapons were found, but the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigative division followed up and made the decision to charge the student with making threats.

The school operated under normal conditions. No students or teachers were in danger at any time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.