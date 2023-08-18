Aerial, ground searches underway for missing Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Criminal investigators along with other agencies are searching for a missing man in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a ground and aerial search is happening in the area of Jefferson and Old Baker roads in Maxton for 26-year-old Stanley Davis.

Davis is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

