1 hurt in Conway area crash; lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Friday morning crash sent one person to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 7:30 a.m. to Highway 90 at Riverside Drive.

As of writing, all lanes of the highway are closed, according to the fire rescue. Officials say it was a two-vehicle crash with entrapment.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.

