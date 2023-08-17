Submit a Tip
String of break-ins for beer at a Mexican restaurant finally caught on camera

According to employees at the restaurant, the man has broken into the business multiple times over the last few months.
By Carli Petrus and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Employees at a Mexican restaurant in Toledo, Ohio, said a man has been breaking into their outdoor patio and stealing beer and food out of a cooler a couple of nights a week.

Adonica Castro, a server at San Marcos Mexican restaurant, said the break-ins have actually been going on for months, and it was only recently that they were able to capture it on camera.

“I can’t believe somebody’s like really just coming in here and just jumping, and drinking, and whatever, eating all of our snacks that we bring in. And it’s constantly at that, it’s not like it was just one time,” Castro said.

She said the man jumps a locked fence and then breaks into a locked cooler behind the bar. Castro said that may not even be the craziest part.

“His parents keep calling up here complaining and threatening us and saying that he’s coming home drunk and mean to his mother and father, and we tell her like ‘Ma’am, your son is illegally doing this,’” she said.

Restaurant manager Oscar Gomez said he went to the police department on Wednesday to file a report. He says he wanted to wait until they had evidence of the incidents before reporting it.

“We made the report so, hopefully, we know the police are going to do their job,” Gomez said.

