Report: Woman fired security guard’s holstered gun at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A struggle between a suspect and security guard led to a shot fired at a now-closed Myrtle Beach golf academy, according to a police report.

WMBF News obtained the incident report connected to the shooting at the Golf Academy of America located on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The report states that a security guard tried to stop two people who were trespassing on the property.

When the security guard approached them and asked for their identifications, the two tried to run away, according to the incident report.

Documents show the security guard tried to detain one of the offenders, identified as 36-year-old Angela de la Rosa, but there was a struggle between the two of them.

De la Rosa is accused of headbutting the security guard and then grabbing at his holstered gun.

According to the security guard, de la Rosa grabbed the firearm and “she fired one shot while it was holstered.”

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

De la Rosa was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the city, trespassing and third-degree simple assault.

The second person accused of trespassing was detained shortly after the shooting but was only cited with trespassing and simple assault.

