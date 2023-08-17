Submit a Tip
Police: Victim in critical condition after Laurinburg apartment shooting

Police were called out at 10:40 a.m. to 913 Charlotte St.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, SC (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left someone with critical injuries.

Police were called out at 10:40 a.m. to 913 Charlotte St.

They found a 22-year-old male on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Police say they also found the alleged shooter on the floor. That person, according to police, was detained without incident.

The victim was then taken to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

