Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Palmetto Pointe Church is having it’s Missions Golf Tournament this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The PPC Golf Tournament!

Raffle Tickets and Prizes will be available to buy/win the day of tourney at the clubhouse of Arrowheads Golf Club.

All of the proceeds of the Golf Tournament will go to the mission field in the nation of Trinidad, and were so grateful that you chose to help grow the kingdom of God with the less fortunate.

Registration begins at 7:30am and we will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30am!

For more information you can email info@palmettopointechurch.com or check our ppc.golf for any information.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case

Latest News

National Nonprofit Day
It’s a great day to give back to celebrate National Non-Profit Day
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - National Non-Profit Day at Tidal Creek Brewhouse Pt 2
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - National Non-Profit Day at Tidal Creek Brewhouse Pt 1
Dining with Dockery
Dining with Dockery: Cheesesteak Factory