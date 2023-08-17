Palmetto Pointe Church is having it’s Missions Golf Tournament this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The PPC Golf Tournament!

Raffle Tickets and Prizes will be available to buy/win the day of tourney at the clubhouse of Arrowheads Golf Club.

All of the proceeds of the Golf Tournament will go to the mission field in the nation of Trinidad, and were so grateful that you chose to help grow the kingdom of God with the less fortunate.

Registration begins at 7:30am and we will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30am!

For more information you can email info@palmettopointechurch.com or check our ppc.golf for any information.

