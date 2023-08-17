Oceanfront property redevelopment project faces delays, uncertainty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The years-long plan to transform dozens of old properties is paused, according to city officials.

The city is taking over 23 different properties along Ocean Boulevard and North Kings Highway as part of the project, aiming to revitalize the area. A total $34 million project.

As more lots become vacant, the question of what happens next is something even city officials said they aren’t sure of.

Of those include restaurants, apartments, and most recently motels like White Sands, which made over 20 people homeless after a plumbing issue forced its closure two weeks early.

City Councilman John Krajc said they’re looking to tackle more than just aesthetics in the redevelopment.

“We don’t have a direct vision. My personal vision is that we’ll have mixed-use in there. We’ll have entertainment, we will have retail, restaurant, hospitality,” said Krajc. “As well as residential, because as yesterday’s story as evidence we have a housing issue in the city, we need more housing.”

Besides that, the city said the project would also tackle crime within those 23 properties.

Something they said they’re already seeing improvement within the vacant buildings.

Public safety is always a chief concern for us and our police department does a great job of making sure that we’re monitoring those situations constantly and consistently,” said Krajc. “If there are issues, they’ll be brought to our attention.”

