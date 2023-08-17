Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New Horry County school board chairman outlines goals for the school year

David Cox joined the Horry County school board more than a decade ago, but this is his first year in office sitting at the head of the table.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - David Cox joined the Horry County school board more than a decade ago, but this is his first year in office sitting at the head of the table.

Cox said he is looking forward to the role and is confident the school board will tackle any issues thrown their way.

He said he was incredibly proud of the district’s achievements last year.

Some of those achievements include the state picking its teacher and superintendent of the year from the Grand Strand, Saint James Elementary receiving a Blue-Ribbon designation and nearly 3,000 students graduating.

Cox said his biggest goal for this year is to do even better than the last.

“We always strive to do more and be more,” Cox said. “Those are high bars, but we’ll find a way to meet and surpass that.”

When it comes to what parents should know, Cox said before the bell rings, he wants parents to understand how much of an impact they have on their kids’ success.

“Invest yourself in their future,” Cox said. “Their future is learning how to read first and foremost. So, that’s what I would encourage parents to do. Just get involved.”

Cox said students will not see any major changes heading back to school, and he’s confident the school board is all on the same page to start the year off strong.

School starts back for Horry County on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Three areas of interest in the Atlantic

Latest News

We hold onto a few showers & storms through the forecast today. It's by no means a washout.
FIRST ALERT: A few storms today, typical August weather through the weekend
David Cox joined the Horry County school board more than a decade ago, but this is his first...
New Horry County school board chairman outlines goals for the school year
NMB City Council holds workshop on proposed 'Barefoot Lakes' development
N. Myrtle Beach City Council holds workshop on proposed Barefoot Lakes development ahead of vote
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case