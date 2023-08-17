New Horry County school board chairman outlines goals for the school year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - David Cox joined the Horry County school board more than a decade ago, but this is his first year in office sitting at the head of the table.

Cox said he is looking forward to the role and is confident the school board will tackle any issues thrown their way.

He said he was incredibly proud of the district’s achievements last year.

Some of those achievements include the state picking its teacher and superintendent of the year from the Grand Strand, Saint James Elementary receiving a Blue-Ribbon designation and nearly 3,000 students graduating.

Cox said his biggest goal for this year is to do even better than the last.

“We always strive to do more and be more,” Cox said. “Those are high bars, but we’ll find a way to meet and surpass that.”

When it comes to what parents should know, Cox said before the bell rings, he wants parents to understand how much of an impact they have on their kids’ success.

“Invest yourself in their future,” Cox said. “Their future is learning how to read first and foremost. So, that’s what I would encourage parents to do. Just get involved.”

Cox said students will not see any major changes heading back to school, and he’s confident the school board is all on the same page to start the year off strong.

School starts back for Horry County on Monday.

