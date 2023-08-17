N. Myrtle Beach City Council holds workshop on proposed Barefoot Lakes development ahead of vote

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members were able to get more of their questions about a proposed new development answered Wednesday night during the North Myrtle Beach City Council Meeting.

On Wednesday, North Myrtle Beach City Council members held a workshop, asking questions connected to the proposed Barefoot Lakes development.

Shep Guyton, a representative for the developer, addressed the council.

“In this instance, the modification is to increase the width of the access driveway from 50 to 100 feet in lieu of providing a second access,” said Guyton.

The owner of the property at Marsh Glen Drive near Seabird Court in the Barefoot community has submitted an annexation and rezoning application to build 84 single-family homes on the parcel of land.

Councilman Fred Coyne had a question about the impact the development would have on traffic.

“What is the impact on them? That is in everyday life traffic-wise. That’s why I had questions about the intersection,” said Coyne.

During the workshop, it was revealed a traffic study had been completed in the area, documenting the number of vehicles and the speed of those vehicles ahead of any future development.

“We don’t typically require traffic volume projections for a development of this size, but we did do some traffic counts recently along Marsh Glen Drive averaging approximately 1,000 vehicles a day,” one community member said.

On July 18, the city planning commission recommended approval of the annexation application but disapproval of the rezoning application.

“For eleven years this was denied, why now?” said Alan Simeon, longtime resident in the Barefoot community.

The owner of the property has reportedly stated if the project does not get approval from the city, developers may be able to mine the property for trees and other materials.

The owner of the property was not at the workshop.

City Council is expected to discuss the rezoning and annexation applications during the next council meeting on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

