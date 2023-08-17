Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges linked to a fentanyl bust.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that 44-year-old Kelly Brosky pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.

The charges were connected to a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation in 2021 regarding a clandestine pill-pressing operation in Myrtle Beach. Agents learned of the operation that multiple pill press machines were likely sent to Brosky and a co-defendant’s home. An investigation eventually led to a search warrant being executed last March previously announced by the Horry County Police Department.

The search turned up over 6,000 pills and nearly $300,000 in cash along with other items. According to federal prosecutors, financial records also showed Brosky and co-conspirators “transferred thousands of dollars in drug proceeds from their Cash App accounts.”

Officials said Brosky faces a minimum term of 10 years in prison with a maximum term of life in prison as well as a $1 million fine and at least five years of court-ordered supervision. No sentencing date was immediately announced.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.