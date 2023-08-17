Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charges

Kelly Brosky
Kelly Brosky(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges linked to a fentanyl bust.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that 44-year-old Kelly Brosky pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.

The charges were connected to a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation in 2021 regarding a clandestine pill-pressing operation in Myrtle Beach. Agents learned of the operation that multiple pill press machines were likely sent to Brosky and a co-defendant’s home. An investigation eventually led to a search warrant being executed last March previously announced by the Horry County Police Department.

The search turned up over 6,000 pills and nearly $300,000 in cash along with other items. According to federal prosecutors, financial records also showed Brosky and co-conspirators “transferred thousands of dollars in drug proceeds from their Cash App accounts.”

Officials said Brosky faces a minimum term of 10 years in prison with a maximum term of life in prison as well as a $1 million fine and at least five years of court-ordered supervision. No sentencing date was immediately announced.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case

Latest News

Correctional officers thwart inmates’ suspected escape plan at Marlboro County Detention Center
Angela de la Rosa is accused of trying to grab a security guard's gun and firing a shot at a...
Report: Woman fired security guard’s holstered gun at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Police were called out at 10:40 a.m. to 913 Charlotte St.
Police: Victim in critical condition after Laurinburg apartment shooting
DHEC: Rabid fox exposes two pets in Florence County