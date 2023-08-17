Man sentenced for shooting woman in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man learned his fate Wednesday as he was sentenced in connection to a May 2022 shooting.

Dale Turner, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced by a judge to 23 years in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Turner shot a woman three times on May 17, 2022. He had followed the woman from their shared child’s school, according to prosecutors.

During Turner’s Wednesday hearing, the victim told the court it was only by God’s grace and her will that she is alive.

“My desire to live was greater than his desire to kill me,” the victim told court officials.

Horry County police said the shooting took place along Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544. Warrants show Turner fired shots into an occupied vehicle that was parked in a driveway, and the victim was hit multiple times.

“The state would like to thank the Horry County police and Detective Skellett for a job well done,” Lauree Richardson Ortiz, the domestic violence solicitor who prosecuted the case for the solicitor’s office, said. “In addition, the state would like to thank the victim for having the courage to confront the defendant and cooperate with the prosecution. It is only through victim cooperation that the state can help put an end to domestic violence.”

