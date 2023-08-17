It’s a great day to give back to celebrate National Non-Profit Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on August 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve the local community.

If you’ve ever volunteered, you’re well aware of the significance of these charitable organizations.

Thank You to Tidal Creek Brewhouse for hosting!

You can check out these Non-profits: Kind Keepers, MB Fires Cares, United Way of Horry County, and Rape Crisis Center of Horry & Georgetown counties, Help 4 Kids.

