Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8’s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.(California Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – A woman in California said her itchy palms were a sign of good fortune to come, specifically in the form of money.

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8′s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.

“You know that superstition where when your hands get itchy, it means you’re going to get money? She said she felt that the week before she won,” Penaloza’s daughter Ariana said. “She thinks it was fate.”

Arianna told lottery officials her mom wants to buy a house with her winnings and was elated to learn that buying Scratchers tickets helps raise extra money for California public schools.

“She most definitely came to America for her children’s chance for a great education,” said Ariana, who is a college student. “She’s happy that she’s able to help school kids.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case

Latest News

Kelly Brosky
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charges
Correctional officers thwart inmates’ suspected escape plan at Marlboro County Detention Center
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
A sixth person has died after a house exploded in Plum, Pennsylvania, last weekend. (KDKA, RING...
Sixth person dies after Pennsylvania house explosion
Angela de la Rosa is accused of trying to grab a security guard's gun and firing a shot at a...
Report: Woman fired security guard’s holstered gun at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy