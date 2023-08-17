Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Action in the Atlantic increasing

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Atlantic is turning much more active now with three areas of possible development.

GULF OF MEXICO

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. The chance of development is now 30%. If the system develops, it could bring some beneficial rainfall to parts of Texas.

Some development is possible in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Some development is possible in the Gulf of Mexico next week.(WMBF)

CENTRAL ATLANTIC

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an elongated trough of low pressure about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Watching two areas in the Atlantic with a 60% chance of development.
Watching two areas in the Atlantic with a 60% chance of development.(WMBF)

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.

The chance of development for both areas is 60%.

Both systems will generally move west-northwest over the next 5 days.
Both systems will generally move west-northwest over the next 5 days.(WMBF)

It’s important to remember none of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

