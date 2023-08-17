FIRST ALERT: A few storms today, typical August weather through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stalled out front continues to fall apart over the Carolinas, keeping a few storms around for the forecast today. Thankfully, it also provides a break from the excessive heat & humidity through the weekend.

TODAY

While we’ve already seen showers & storms overnight, we will still hold onto a few rain chances throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable today with the middle 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s inland. A few more clouds will be around today as the front continues to lose steam. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with showers & storms off and on throughout the day.

Highs will be a little cooler for the beaches with more clouds and a few showers and storms around. (WMBF)

Heat index wise, we remain okay. We’re in the low-mid 90s today, providing for a lower humidity feel for any outdoor plans.

Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s with more clouds and scattered storms around the area. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Our forecast is pretty normal for August standards. Heat lingers but the humidity won’t be unbearable for a few days. Sunshine should fully return to the forecast with a dry day on day by Friday! Lower humidity will keep temperatures in the lower 90s but only make it feel like the mid-upper 90s for Friday.

Hard to complain with this forecast for August! The heat index remains below 100° with a few showers Saturday and Sunday. (WMBF)

A little bit more moisture will roll into the area for the weekend, but it shouldn’t cause too many issues. Rain chances will climb to 30% for the beaches but remain at 20% for inland areas. A couple pop up showers & storms cannot be ruled out for those afternoon plans over the weekend. Once again, pretty typical for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead, model data continues to support the idea of another surge of warmth coming next week. Right now, it’s unclear just how warm we will be but a few days of widespread 90s look likely for the area by the middle of next week. So far, next week looks rather hot & dry.

Another round of heat continues through the start of next week. The bulk of the heat looks to setup to our west. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.