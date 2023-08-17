Submit a Tip
Dollar General's foundation awards education grants to Grand Stand, Pee Dee

The foundation is awarding more than $65,000 to schools across South Carolina, according to a...
The foundation is awarding more than $65,000 to schools across South Carolina, according to a news release.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation says they want to help create a foundation of learning for children and teens in South Carolina.

That is why, according to a news release, the foundation is awarding more than $65,000 to schools and education programs across South Carolina. That money can be used to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials for K-12 students.

In Horry County, Finklea High and Loris Training Schools Alumni Association and Pee Dee Elementary School will receive $4000 each.

Florence County has two recipients: Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc. and Family YMCA of Greater Florence. Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc. will get $4,000, and the YMCA is slotted for $2,000.

Over in Darlington County, there are two recipients: Butler Academy with $4,000 and Pate Elementary School with $4,000.

The Gordon Elementary School in Dillon County will also get $4,000.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” Denine Torr, executive director of the literacy Foundation, says.

Across the nation, the foundation says they have awarded $2.6 million for education to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Application for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available in January 2024.

Click here for more information.

