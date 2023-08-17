Dining with Dockery: Cheesesteak Factory

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we’re headed to The Cheesesteak Factory in Surfside Beach! This place has been a locals’ favorite restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area for many years. It’s also been one of the most requested places for us to visit lately.

Located just a few blocks from the beautiful Atlantic Ocean, this owner operated, family friendly establishment is known for doing things the hard way for the love of food!

They’ve been voted the “Best Cheesesteak in Myrtle Beach” since 2013. In the video above, Andrew tries out a TON of their menu items. It may be a Dining with Dockery record. We’re not sure!

Their menu is elaborate, featuring 16 delicious cheesesteaks, hand cut chips, burgers, Reubens, Gyros, fresh salads and so much more!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

