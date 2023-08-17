Submit a Tip
DHEC: Rabid fox exposes two pets in Florence County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - For the second straight week, state officials have detected a rabid fox in the Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the fox was found near South Deerfield and Shine Raods in the Johnsonville area. While no human exposure is known, two cats were exposed and are being quarantined.

The fox was submitted to a DHEC lab for testing on Monday, with results being confirmed on Tuesday.

Anyone who comes into contact or may know someone who came into contact with the fox is asked to call DHEC’s Florence office at (843) 661-4835 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

The latest report comes a little more than a week after another rabid fox was confirmed to be in Florence County, according to DHEC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

