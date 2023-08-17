Deputies: Man out on bond for drug charges found with meth, pills during traffic stop

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man out on bond on drug charges was arrested Thursday after being found with narcotics in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Michael Chavis, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, was pulled over in the McColl area for defective equipment on his vehicle. It was also discovered that Chavis was driving with a suspended license. Deputies were also familiar with him due to a previous interaction.

Chavis then admitted to having narcotics inside a bookbag. Deputies were later able to recover over 100 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 50 oxycodone pills from the bag. He was then arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office also noted Chavis was on bond on a separate meth-related charge.

No further details were immediately available.

