Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Man out on bond for drug charges found with meth, pills during traffic stop

Michael Chavis
Michael Chavis(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man out on bond on drug charges was arrested Thursday after being found with narcotics in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Michael Chavis, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, was pulled over in the McColl area for defective equipment on his vehicle. It was also discovered that Chavis was driving with a suspended license. Deputies were also familiar with him due to a previous interaction.

Chavis then admitted to having narcotics inside a bookbag. Deputies were later able to recover over 100 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 50 oxycodone pills from the bag. He was then arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Deputies: Man out on bond for drug charges found with meth, pills during traffic stop
Deputies: Man out on bond for drug charges found with meth, pills during traffic stop(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office also noted Chavis was on bond on a separate meth-related charge.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case

Latest News

Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charges
Report: Woman fired security guard’s holstered gun at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the Socastee area
Police: Victim in critical condition after Laurinburg apartment shooting
Correctional officers thwart inmates’ suspected escape plan at Marlboro County Detention Center