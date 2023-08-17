Critical injuries reported, dive team crews at scene of Nichols-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Nichols area Thursday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 76 just after 8:30 a.m. The agency said the crash involved a single vehicle “in the water in which the involved vehicle overturned.

Dive team crews were also at the scene.

As of around 10 a.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

