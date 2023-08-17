Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Nolin Ainsworth and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Two people from Tennessee who were visiting Alaska were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

Authorities said police found the couple’s luggage still in their vacation rental in Fairbanks.

Troopers located their rental Jeep Compass Saturday evening at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Three areas of interest in the Atlantic

Latest News

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airlines are adding new routes and making a bold bet on continued strong demand for travel
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery