Correctional officers thwart inmates’ suspected escape plan at Marlboro County Detention Center

(Source: Andrew Bardwell/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An alert corrections officers helped stop a couple of inmates from escaping the Marlboro County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

An officer heard someone beating or scraping a window on Wednesday while standing in the parking lot.

The supervising corporal was notified of what was heard, and then officers were deployed to the area.

The sheriff’s office said during the security check, officers saw paper hanging out of a window.

Officers took the two inmates out of the cell and did an inspection.

During the inspection, the sheriff’s office said officers discovered damage to the inner and outer window, metal and glass contraband, tools of escape and plans.

“Due to the officers diligent and efficient response, the inmates were stopped. We want to ensure the public that at no point were these inmates outside of our facility,” the detention center said in a statement.

The names of the inmates have not been released. It’s not clear at this point if they will face additional charges.

The Marlboro County Detention Center said it is reviewing the incident for training and professional development purposes.

