Coroner’s office identifies driver killed in Nichols-area crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Nichols area early Thursday, according to authorities.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was discovered around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 76.

Butler said the only vehicle involved, a 2003 GMC Yukon, was heading north on Highway 9 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch before it overturned.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 56-year-old Samuel Brown from Loris died in the crash. She added that Brown’s car came to rest on the bed of the creek in the area.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the scene. The agency said its dive team crews were also in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

