CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies say pair stole lawnmower from Florence County church

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to find two suspects who appeared to steal a lawnmower from a church in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Aug. 12 at the Word of Truth Church on East National Cemetary Road. Surveillance footage shared by the department shows two suspects approaching the rear of the church and taking an orange Kubota 60-inch lawnmower.

Deputies said the suspects also attempted to take another mower, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at 843-665-2121 ext. 80175.

