Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Grand Strand restaurant manager’s wife loses family in Maui fires
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
Harmoney Harper's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.
Father remembers 8-year-old daughter killed in school bus accident
Footage shows suspects taking lawnmower from Florence County church
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies say pair stole lawnmower from Florence County church
Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office
Footage shows suspects taking lawnmower from Florence County church
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton