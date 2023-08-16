Submit a Tip
VIDEO: Fire crews respond to Myrtle Beach resort

Video from a viewer appears to show crews at a resort on South Ocean Boulevard.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters were working what appears to be a Wednesday morning fire by a downtown resort in Myrtle Beach.

The video shows smoke coming from the second floor of a structure.

Officials have not released any information on the incident.

It is unclear if the scene is still active. It is also unclear which of the multiple resorts in the area crews responded to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

