Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘They need a lot of attention’: Loris set to receive over $1M for road improvements

A few streets in Loris will soon get some much needed TLC because the city will use more than...
A few streets in Loris will soon get some much needed TLC because the city will use more than $1M to fix up six different roads.(source)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A few streets in Loris will soon get some much-needed TLC because the city will use more than $1 million to fix up six different roads.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Horry County Transportation Committee and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It uses the state’s gas tax to pay for different road projects, and now Loris will receive $1,564,598.50.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said his main goal is keeping residents safe, so he contacted the transportation committee program months ago for help.

“Our roads are in pretty bad shape, and they need a lot of attention,” Harrelson said. “You don’t want people dodging a pothole and getting into a wreck. It’s a big safety and comfort thing.”

Bell Street, Fox Glen Drive, Triangle Street, Spring Street, Meeting Street and Church Street will each see a facelift.

Harrelson said he’s looking forward to upgrades on meeting street because the rough road runs right through Main Street and sees a lot of foot traffic during the city’s famous bog-off.

Loris resident Butch Boucher lives on Fox Glen Road and said he’s looking forward to the upgrades.

“It’s only like an inch of asphalt here on the whole street,” he said. “Over the years some of us neighbors tried to patch these up here and there, but it’s just falling apart.”

Harrelson said he hopes the projects can get started this fall or early spring of next year.

As of Wednesday, he doesn’t know how long the projects will take.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
Not as hot with scattered storms at times.
FIRST ALERT: Weak cold front delivers a little relief and more storms
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case
Conway police are searching for this person who robbed a Circle K along Highway 544.
Conway police seek Circle K robber; investigation underway

Latest News

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Showers & storms continue this afternoon and into the evening hours. Heavy rain and lightning...
FIRST ALERT: Few more storms today, some relief from the heat
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a resort fire that left three firefighters in need of...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Credit: Tim Boswell
VIDEO: Fire crews respond to Myrtle Beach resort