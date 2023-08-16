‘They need a lot of attention’: Loris set to receive over $1M for road improvements

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A few streets in Loris will soon get some much-needed TLC because the city will use more than $1 million to fix up six different roads.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Horry County Transportation Committee and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It uses the state’s gas tax to pay for different road projects, and now Loris will receive $1,564,598.50.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said his main goal is keeping residents safe, so he contacted the transportation committee program months ago for help.

“Our roads are in pretty bad shape, and they need a lot of attention,” Harrelson said. “You don’t want people dodging a pothole and getting into a wreck. It’s a big safety and comfort thing.”

Bell Street, Fox Glen Drive, Triangle Street, Spring Street, Meeting Street and Church Street will each see a facelift.

Harrelson said he’s looking forward to upgrades on meeting street because the rough road runs right through Main Street and sees a lot of foot traffic during the city’s famous bog-off.

Loris resident Butch Boucher lives on Fox Glen Road and said he’s looking forward to the upgrades.

“It’s only like an inch of asphalt here on the whole street,” he said. “Over the years some of us neighbors tried to patch these up here and there, but it’s just falling apart.”

Harrelson said he hopes the projects can get started this fall or early spring of next year.

As of Wednesday, he doesn’t know how long the projects will take.

