Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy

Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White Avenue for a trespasser.(WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shots fired incident.

Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White Avenue for a trespasser.

At the scene, police say a “disturbance” happened between security and the trespasser. That is when a gun was discharged, according to Cpl. Chris Starling. He did not say whose gun it was that went off.

Starling says no one was hurt, and the trespasser was taken into custody.

“Additional charges are being reviewed,” Starling says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
Not as hot with scattered storms at times.
FIRST ALERT: Weak cold front delivers a little relief and more storms
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case

Latest News

A few streets in Loris will soon get some much needed TLC because the city will use more than...
‘They need a lot of attention’: Loris set to receive over $1M for road improvements
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Kelvin Oneal
Man charged in connection to July shooting in Darlington County
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Watching three chances of development in the tropics