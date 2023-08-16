Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shots fired incident.

Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White Avenue for a trespasser.

At the scene, police say a “disturbance” happened between security and the trespasser. That is when a gun was discharged, according to Cpl. Chris Starling. He did not say whose gun it was that went off.

Starling says no one was hurt, and the trespasser was taken into custody.

“Additional charges are being reviewed,” Starling says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

