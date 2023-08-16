Meth, heroin, fentanyl found in Florence County drug bust; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a number of drugs were found during a recent bust in Florence County, leading to two arrests.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies followed up on “numerous citizens complaints and a Crime Stoppers tip” on Deerfield Road in Johnsonville. A search warrant was later obtained following an investigation, which led to a search on Tuesday.

The search resulted in authorities locating methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

Deputies then arrested 40-year-old Brandon Moore and 37-year-old Ashely Poole. Each is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Online record show Moore and Poole are being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye also provided a statement on the arrests and how authorities received tips from the community.

“More and more, we are seeing that people are fed up with drug activity in their neighborhoods and the violent that always follows,” he said. “And this case is an example of the community letting us know what they are seeing so that we can investigate. I urge citizens to contact us with their concerns. We are in this fight together.”

