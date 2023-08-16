Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Meth, heroin, fentanyl found in Florence County drug bust; 2 arrested

Brandon Moore (left) and Ashley Poole (right)
Brandon Moore (left) and Ashley Poole (right)(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a number of drugs were found during a recent bust in Florence County, leading to two arrests.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies followed up on “numerous citizens complaints and a Crime Stoppers tip” on Deerfield Road in Johnsonville. A search warrant was later obtained following an investigation, which led to a search on Tuesday.

The search resulted in authorities locating methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

Deputies then arrested 40-year-old Brandon Moore and 37-year-old Ashely Poole. Each is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Online record show Moore and Poole are being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye also provided a statement on the arrests and how authorities received tips from the community.

“More and more, we are seeing that people are fed up with drug activity in their neighborhoods and the violent that always follows,” he said. “And this case is an example of the community letting us know what they are seeing so that we can investigate. I urge citizens to contact us with their concerns. We are in this fight together.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
Not as hot with scattered storms at times.
FIRST ALERT: Weak cold front delivers a little relief and more storms
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case

Latest News

Kelvin Oneal
Man charged in connection to July shooting in Darlington County
Police were called out to the former site of the Golf Academy of America on Mr. Joe White...
Police: Shots fired after ‘disturbance’ at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Taima Cummings
Fourth suspect arrested in murder of 21-year-old Maxton man, sheriff says
Conway police are searching for this person who robbed a Circle K along Highway 544.
Conway police seek Circle K robber; investigation underway