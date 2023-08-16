Man charged in connection to July shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened last month in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Kelvin Oneal was arrested Wednesday. He’s being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Oneal is accused of shooting the victim during a July 14 incident on Leavensworth Road. Deputies responded to a hospital where the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Documents also show the victim later identified Oneal as the person who allegedly shot them.

Online records show Oneal is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.