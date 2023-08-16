Submit a Tip
Grand Strand business owner’s wife loses family in Maui fires

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tommy Brown, a co-owner of The Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach, lived half his life in Hawaii before coming to the Grand Strand.

Like many on the islands, his family has felt a direct impact from recent devastating wildfires in Maui.

Brown told WMBF News on Wednesday that his wife, Maui native Pomai Ka’i Phillips, got the heartbreaking news earlier this week that she had lost family members in the blaze.

As a way to help Operation Maui Relief, The Grumpy Monk is hosting a raffle for a Royal Tiki Charter cruise valued at $1,200.

You can donate ($25 for 1 ticket, $50 for 5 tickets and $100 for 10 tickets) to get your raffle tickets. Donations are collected by calling Sandi at Royal Tiki Charters (843) 780-2029 (credit card or check), or Venmo @Thomas-Brown-212 (memo Maui Relief Raffle).

The raffle winner will be announced live at The Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. Friday.

Phillips, who also goes by Koko, will be present during the raffle to show her appreciation for the community’s support.

Click here for more information.

WMBF News Reporter Ashley Listrom will have more from Brown and Phillips beginning tonight on WMBF News at 5.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

