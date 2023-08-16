Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Sam Miele, a former political fundraiser for Santos, was indicted on federal charges Wednesday for allegedly impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the embattled Republican’s campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign.

Sam Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money under false pretenses. Prosecutors said Miele impersonated a high-ranking aide to a House member with leadership responsibilities, using a fake name and email address to trick at least a dozen prospective donors.

Santos was not charged in the case involving Miele.

The indictment did not name the person who was impersonated by name, but the details of the charges match with multiple news reports identifying the aide as Dan Myer, now retired as the longtime chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who at the time was minority leader.

Attempts to reach Miele by phone were not immediately successful. A phone number listed in his name rang unanswered. Myer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Santos’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

Federal prosecutors said Miele admitted to “faking my identity to a big donor” in a letter sent to Santos last Sept. 26, a few months before Santos was elected. Miele said he was “high risk, high reward in everything I do,” according to the indictment.

Miele earned a commission of 15% for each contribution he raised, prosecutors said.

The indictment come three months after Santos was arrested on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty and insisted he has no plans to resign from Congress.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
Not as hot with scattered storms at times.
FIRST ALERT: Weak cold front delivers a little relief and more storms
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case

Latest News

First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Kansas newspaper raided by police strikes back in first print edition since search
A few streets in Loris will soon get some much needed TLC because the city will use more than...
‘They need a lot of attention’: Loris set to receive over $1M for road improvements
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla....
Oklahoma’s high court will consider a reparations case from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors