FIRST ALERT: Watching three chances of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been 33 days since Don formed in the Atlantic. Now, we have three chances of development to keep an eye on during the next week.

The first chance of development comes with showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 50% over the next seven days.

We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week. None of these pose a threat to the United States at this time. (WMBF)

Our second chance of development comes with a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with an area of low pressure expected to form in a day or so near or just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of the low is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early next week. The chance of development is at 20% over the next two days and 40% over the next seven days.

Finally, a broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. The chance of development is at 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next seven days.

It’s important to remember none of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.