FIRST ALERT: Few more storms today, some relief from the heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stalled cold front will keep the risk of showers & storms in the forecast today & tomorrow, bringing some relief from the heat.

TODAY

Partly cloudy skies today will give way to a few more clouds later today as showers & storms redevelop into the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front is stalled out across the Carolinas, bringing back several rounds of showers & storms today. This in return will keep temperatures cooler with highs in the mid-upper 80s for the Grand Strand and the upper 80s inland.

A few more clouds later in the day with showers and storms back in the forecast for some relief. (WMBF)

The best coverage in storms will be later in the day and into the evening hours. Some locally heavy rain will be possible with lingering humidity across the area. The heat index today will only feel like the upper 90s for most locations, which is a nice change of pace from the past couple of days.

Showers & storms continue this afternoon and into the evening hours. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible in any strong storm. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The latest data continues to suggest we hold onto showers & storms tonight. In fact, some of the data keeps the showers & storms away until late this evening and into the overnight hours. Thunder, lightning & even some heavy rain will linger into the overnight hours. Rain chances will be at 60% overnight as the front continues to remain overtop of the area.

Rain chances continue tonight with a few more showers & storms around. (WMBF)

This will bring some much-needed rain to some locations that may have missed out on it so far this week.

Overnight showers & storms will remain in the forecast. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The front continues to dissipate across the region on Thursday with just a few lingering showers & storms. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s with a heat index in the mid-upper 90s. Rain chances will remain scattered at 30% with off & on rain chances through most of the day. If you have plans Thursday, there’s no need to cancel them.

A break from the higher rain chances arrives as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

As we head into Friday & the weekend, temperatures will start to rebound a few degrees back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will creep back up into the triple digits. Rain chances through the weekend are slim with most areas staying dry.

We're right where we should be for most of the week. Humidity will make it feel like the triple digits by the weekend again. (WMBF)

