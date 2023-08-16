Submit a Tip
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, as Australia's Ellie Carpenter, centre, tries to block during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.(Abbie Parr | AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYDNEY (AP) — England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.

Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn’t enough to hold off European champion England.

Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated possession in the first half.

Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope, but EEngland sealed it on goals from Lauren Hemp in the 71st and Alessia Russo four minutes from the end of regulation time.

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday. Australia will play Sweden for third place on Saturday in Brisbane.

