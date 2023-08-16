Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Council defers Postal Way development for another 90 days

County council defers Postal Way development again
County council defers Postal Way development again(WMBF NEWS)
By Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As expected, Horry County Council deferred the second reading of ordinances connected to the controversial “Market Common style” development along Postal Way in Carolina Forest.

“I move to defer this to the November 14 meeting,” said Dennis DiSabato, District 3.

DiSabato said it was at the request of the developer.

“They are still fine-tuning their agreements and they’ve asked to defer another 90 days to give them an opportunity to work all that out,” said DiSabato.

The development could bring over 1,000 new residential and commercial units to Postal Way. Some opposed to the project say the traffic will only get worse upon completion.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“My wife has a business right there off the Post Office and her customers currently can’t get out of that little side road. They don’t want to go there any longer,” said Nick.

“I really think you should reconsider putting any more things on Postal Way,” said Michelle.

The project has been postponed for 3 months.

District 11 Councilman Al Allen made an impassioned statement regarding the development projects within the county.

“Our roads are being overloaded, our schools are being overloaded. Our hospitals, our Doctor’s offices as well. How many of you can hardly get in to see a Doctor month’s out?” said Allen.

While addressing the public, DiSabato mentioned the possibility of the city of Conway’s interest in annexing the parcel of land.

“We already have the city councilmembers and the Conway administrator talking about how they’re looking to eye that property for annexation. They provide water service there, so they can force annexation,” said DiSabato.

WMBF News reached out to the Conway city council, administrator Adam Emrick and did not hear back as of our deadline.

Representatives from the developer left without making any statements.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County

Latest News

Therapeutic horse riding club finds new home in Horry County; asks community for help
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Some raise concerns over new app connecting students through class schedules
Myrtle Beach's first Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Director reflects on first year