Cheesesteak Factory in Surfside Beach is the home of the “Best Cheesesteak in Myrtle Beach” since 2013

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Cheesesteak Factory in Surfside Beach has been a locals’ favorite restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area for many years.

Located just a few blocks from the beautiful Atlantic Ocean, this owner operated, family friendly establishment is known for doing things the hard way for the love of food!

They’ve been voted the “Best Cheesesteak in Myrtle Beach” since 2013.

This no-nonsense food joint has a broad menu featuring 16 delicious cheesesteaks, hand cut chips, burgers, Reubens, Gyros, fresh salads and so much more!

Check out their menu before to head to this amazing place.

